Bata (BTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,472.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Bata has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $481,490.00 and $6,472.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.01692210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007796 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016975 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001196 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021114 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,011,097 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

