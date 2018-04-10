Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) Reaches Market Cap of $493,835.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bata has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $493,835.00 and $6,891.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01691820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007757 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017205 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,011,107 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

