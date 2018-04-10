Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Baxter has outperformed its industry in terms of price performance. Baxter's impressive performance at the hospital products and renal segments hold promise. The company got FDA approval of Bivalirudin in 0.9 percent Sodium Chloride Injection recently. Further, Baxter announced U.S. launch of the Arisure Closed System Transfer device, the oXIRIS set for continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and sepsis management protocols in select markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa. On the flip side, Baxter expects low single-digit decline in its contract manufacturing services. Further, foreign currency headwinds, intense competition and lackluster sales growth have been dampening Baxter’s performance since long. Generic competition for cyclophosphamide is a headwind. Baxter also projects also lower manufacturing revenues from Shire, which was acquired earlier by Baxter.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $34,509.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $329,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,512 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Baxter International by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baxter International by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Hold” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/baxter-international-bax-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.