Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $41.95 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,023 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $41,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,011,000 after acquiring an additional 247,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,695,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,907,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,654,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,098,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 474,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $178,651,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In related news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,512 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 3,369,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,724. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,509.47, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Baxter International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

