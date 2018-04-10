Jefferies Group Comments on Bba Aviation Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Bba Aviation Plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bba Aviation in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Spooner forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year.

BBAVY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Bba Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bba Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Investec lowered Bba Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of BBAVY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,598.98, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.68. Bba Aviation has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Bba Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bba-aviation-plc-bbavy-to-post-fy2020-earnings-of-1-39-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Bba Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bba Aviation (BBAVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bba Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bba Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.