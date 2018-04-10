BB&T Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (FTS)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 641.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.91. 155,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14,265.17, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (FTS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bbt-securities-llc-acquires-2127-shares-of-fortis-inc-fts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.