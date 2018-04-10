BB&T Securities LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,042,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,652,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,936 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,957,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,727. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

