BB&T Securities LLC Has $12.80 Million Holdings in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,696,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,029,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,303 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,125,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,140,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,713,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,480,302,000 after purchasing an additional 763,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 2,183,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $33,717.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.25 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

