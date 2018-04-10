BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,219,000 after buying an additional 204,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.94. 2,071,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,806. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $101.46 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Holdings Reduced by BB&T Securities LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bbt-securities-llc-has-2-28-million-position-in-ishares-barclays-7-10-year-trasry-bnd-fd-ief-updated-updated.html.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.