Cerner (CERN) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cerner by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,121,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 678,700 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,946,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,406,000 after purchasing an additional 420,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cerner by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 290,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cerner by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cerner to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Cerner stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 2,253,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cerner has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $18,765.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

