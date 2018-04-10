Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holdings Reduced by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 357.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after buying an additional 587,645 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 821,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,181. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2,812.67, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $952.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.87 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 1.82%. equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

