BB&T Securities LLC Sells 8,826 Shares of Snap-on (SNA)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $334,790.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $918,477.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 355,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8,279.00, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $140.83 and a 52 week high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Sells 8,826 Shares of Snap-on (SNA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bbt-securities-llc-sells-8826-shares-of-snap-on-sna-updated-updated.html.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.