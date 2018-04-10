BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Global X Funds (NORW)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Global X Funds worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Funds by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds in the fourth quarter worth $884,000.

NORW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,073. Global X Funds has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $14.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bbt-securities-llc-sells-8934-shares-of-global-x-funds-norw-updated-updated.html.

