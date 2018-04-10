BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BCB Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3625384362015 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP remained flat at $$15.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,722. The company has a market cap of $237.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities.

