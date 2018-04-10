Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bell Canada were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Bell Canada by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Bell Canada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,350,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bell Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bell Canada by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,260,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bell Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38,502.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. Bell Canada has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bell Canada had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Bell Canada’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bell Canada will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Bell Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Bell Canada announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bell Canada

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

