First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (NASDAQ:BSF) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (NASDAQ:BSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.33, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (NASDAQ:BSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSF. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas

Bear State Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bear State Bank, N.A that provides various financial products to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of retail and business deposit accounts, including noninterest and interest bearing checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

