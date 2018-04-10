BeaverCoin (CRYPTO:BVC) Trading 54.5% Lower Over Last Week

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, BeaverCoin has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. BeaverCoin has a market capitalization of $81,884.00 and $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeaverCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.01671030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007949 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017353 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024557 BTC.

BeaverCoin Coin Profile

BeaverCoin (BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC. The official website for BeaverCoin is beavercoin.org.

Buying and Selling BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy BeaverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeaverCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeaverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

