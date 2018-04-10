Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 796,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 131,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bedel-financial-consulting-inc-invests-1-85-million-in-walt-disney-co-dis-stock.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.