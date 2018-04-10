Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91,949 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,020.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701,696.13, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $834.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,175.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/beech-hill-advisors-inc-has-6-97-million-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl-updated-updated.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.