Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Simply Money Advisors grew its stake in iShares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

iShares stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,733,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916,854. iShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/belpointe-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-5142-ishares-inc-iemg-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.