Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from $100.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank set a $89.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.42. 600,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,267. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5,640.94, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,660. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/belpointe-asset-management-llc-takes-position-in-royal-gold-inc-rgld-updated-updated-updated.html.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.