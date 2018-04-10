Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ADLER Real Estate (ADL) a €16.20 Price Target

ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) received a €16.20 ($20.00) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADLER Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($19.64) price target on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.96 ($19.70).

ADL opened at €14.72 ($18.17) on Tuesday. ADLER Real Estate has a 52 week low of €11.78 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €14.51 ($17.91).

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

