NMC Health (NMC) Given New GBX 4,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($56.54) to GBX 4,600 ($65.02) in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,085 ($43.60) target price on shares of NMC Health in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of NMC Health to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,730 ($38.59) to GBX 3,270 ($46.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NMC Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 4,100 ($57.95) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,497 ($49.43).

Shares of NMC stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,432 ($48.51). 263,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,652. NMC Health has a one year low of GBX 1,726 ($24.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,558 ($50.29).

In other news, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,198 ($45.20) per share, with a total value of £95,940 ($135,604.24).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. The company owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

