B&G Foods (BGS) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Shares

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares on Tuesday, March 13th. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 731,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.40. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.20, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Cantwell acquired 10,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,834.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,075 shares of company stock worth $293,701. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

