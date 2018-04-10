B&G Foods’ (BGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of B&G Foods stock remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 615,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,349. B&G Foods has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.20, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

In other B&G Foods news, CEO Robert C. Cantwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,834.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,075 shares of company stock worth $293,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its stake in B&G Foods by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

