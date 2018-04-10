BGC Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,333 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,654% compared to the typical daily volume of 133 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BGC Financial raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,030.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

