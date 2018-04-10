Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

SND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price target on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 860,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,453. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $248.13, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 3.47.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 847,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 596,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,667,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 397,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 340,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

