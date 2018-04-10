BidaskClub Lowers Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) to Sell

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AQXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

AQXP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,228. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $315.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -14.26.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emory University increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BidaskClub Lowers Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) to Sell” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bidaskclub-lowers-aquinox-pharmaceuticals-aqxp-to-sell.html.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.