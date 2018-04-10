Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cann restated a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $121.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,753. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $65,401.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $877,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Celgene by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celgene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

