Epizyme (EPZM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

EPZM stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 718,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,936. The stock has a market cap of $1,031.80, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.95. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Ros sold 72,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 579,662 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 462,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bidaskclub-upgrades-epizyme-epzm-to-buy-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.