Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of Essendant stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,154. The firm has a market cap of $316.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. Essendant has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESND. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essendant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Essendant by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essendant in the third quarter worth $272,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essendant by 97.1% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essendant by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

