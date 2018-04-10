Jack in the Box (JACK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,555.71, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $134,200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,565,000 after buying an additional 268,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 247,016 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $14,717,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $14,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

