LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.43.

LIVN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $85.55. 223,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,378. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,141.40, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.48 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $132,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $82,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $386,035. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LivaNova by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bidaskclub-upgrades-livanova-livn-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.