Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

LOB stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 103,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,086. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,138.57, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 14.71%. equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $199,974.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,914 shares of company stock worth $2,499,843. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 88,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

