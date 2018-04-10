BidaskClub Upgrades Veritone (VERI) to Sell

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,256. Veritone has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). Veritone had a negative net margin of 413.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.62%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter F. Collins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $2,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

