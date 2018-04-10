Big Lots (BSIG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 120,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Big Lots (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.25 million. Big Lots had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 129.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $90,784.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 20,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $327,183.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,184.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,364 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big Lots

