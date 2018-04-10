Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $13,383.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.15 and a beta of 1.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $901,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

