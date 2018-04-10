Birds (BIRDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $315.00

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Birds coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birds has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $315.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birds has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00765039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00176090 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00062432 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Birds Profile

Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin. The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com.

Birds Coin Trading

Birds can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Birds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

