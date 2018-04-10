SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s Largest Position

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 10.7% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,857,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Leucadia National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,745,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,195,305. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

