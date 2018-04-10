BitBay Reaches Market Cap of $38.53 Million (CRYPTO:BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $990,796.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197109 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,011,262,186 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

