bitBTC (CRYPTO:BITBTC) Price Reaches $7,630.36 on Top Exchanges

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, bitBTC has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One bitBTC token can now be bought for $7,630.36 or 1.13252000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitBTC has a market cap of $320,646.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00742948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00179192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00059520 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitBTC

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org.

bitBTC Token Trading

bitBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitBTC must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

