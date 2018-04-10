Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $10.79 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.79 billion and approximately $236.09 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $632.18 or 0.09379280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAX, Bitfinex, Kraken and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026745 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00165555 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.01748730 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016527 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002846 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001852 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,065,288 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Markets, Independent Reserve, Lbank, Coinone, Negocie Coins, BtcTrade.im, bitFlyer, Coinsquare, WEX, Coinfloor, BX Thailand, Coinrail, Foxbit, ZB.COM, Paribu, Upbit, BitMEX, CoolCoin, Quoine, Bitcoin Indonesia, Fisco, Gemini, Poloniex, CEX.IO, Coinnest, xBTCe, BitBay, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, Allcoin, Gatecoin, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Coinroom, GDAX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bitonic, EXX, ACX, Exmo, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Luno, BL3P, BTCC, LakeBTC, RightBTC, Bitbank, Bitso, Binance, Zaif, Kraken, Mr. Exchange, BTCTurk, itBit, Bibox, Huobi, Liqui, Tidex, GetBTC, HitBTC, CoinEgg, YoBit, Korbit, BTCBOX, BitGrail, Gate.io and CoinsBank. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.