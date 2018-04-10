Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $366.54 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00035538 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, AEX and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052702 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012402 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00085176 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022495 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00439287 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,021,500 coins and its circulating supply is 153,021,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, OEX, OKEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, YoBit, AEX, BigONE, Exrates, EXX, Coinnest, CoinBene, Huobi and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

