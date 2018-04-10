Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $75,407.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $29.57 or 0.00433008 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053726 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00086227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022554 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037157 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 108,224 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

