Bitcoin Scrypt Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $388,624.00 and $819.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005910 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003813 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 16,972,350 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

