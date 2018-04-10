Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Price Hits $53.75 (CRYPTO:BTU)

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CURRENCY:BTU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) coin can now be bought for about $53.75 or 0.00397052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)

The Reddit community for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is /r/bitcoin_unlimited. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)’s official website is www.bitcoinunlimited.info.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Coin Trading

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.