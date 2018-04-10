Bitcurrency (BTCR) Market Cap Tops $325,115.00

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcurrency has a market cap of $325,115.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcurrency has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcurrency Coin Profile

Bitcurrency (CRYPTO:BTCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam.

Bitcurrency Coin Trading

Bitcurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

