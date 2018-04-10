Bitdeal One Day Volume Reaches $6,552.00 (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bitdeal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $320,058.00 and approximately $6,552.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.01691750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007813 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016875 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021113 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal (BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.