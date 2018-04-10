bitGold (BITGOLD) Price Tops $1,421.15 on Top Exchanges

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One bitGold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,421.15 or 0.20891200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitGold has a total market cap of $269,295.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitGold has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00763567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitGold Profile

bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. The official website for bitGold is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD. The official message board for bitGold is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitGold

bitGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy bitGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitGold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.