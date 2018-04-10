Bitpark Coin (BPC) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Bitpark Coin has a market capitalization of $672,029.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitpark Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitpark Coin token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00754863 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014668 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00177306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00062638 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitpark Coin

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitpark Coin is bitpark.net. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_.

Bitpark Coin Token Trading

Bitpark Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitpark Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpark Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitpark Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

